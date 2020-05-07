Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron could testify against Harvey Weinstein

2020-01-08 09:30:03

Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron were among a list of 90 names that could be called to testify in the trial of Harvey Weinstein.

The producer disgraced 67-year-old is facing a lawsuit in Manhattan to five counts of sexual assault – including two counts of sexual assault, predatory, two counts of rape and one count of criminal act – and on Tuesday (07.01.20), the names of 90 persons whose testimony or appearance in court could be used in the case have been revealed.

The actress Bombshell Charlize recently revealed that the producer had spread rumors about their sexual relationships, while Salma wrote a test in 2018 calling it a “monster” and accused him of sexual harassment without providing details, but we do not know if they have made official complaints.

Annabella Sciorra is also included on the list, the prosecution planning to call to testify of his allegation that she had been sexually assaulted by Weinstein in her apartment in 1993.

His girlfriend Rosie Perez is also on the list, because the actress of “the Sopranos” for him to have told the alleged incident.

The brother of media mogul, Robert Weinstein – who has previously admitted that he was aware of sexual misconduct allegations against the producer for several years – has also been listed as a possible witness, as a number of former business associates of the producer, including the accounting Irwin Reiter. and former member of the board of directors of the Weinstein Co., Lance Maerov.

During this time, Dawn Dunning, who was one of the first to bring an allegation of sexual misconduct against the producer of “ Shakespeare in Love ” in a presentation of October 2017, confirmed that it would probably be called to testify but is afraid to meet face to face. in the face again with Weinstein.

Dawn – who alleged that the producer had pushed to do a trio to boost his career – said to DailyMailTV: “I thought of what would happen if I met him again over the years.

“And I simply don’t want to see it. I don’t want to interact with him, I don’t know what I would like to say to him. It is still quite emotional and it would be really difficult to be face to face with him.” again.”

Weinstein has denied the allegations against him but Dawn has faith “, he will be found guilty.

She said: “I have to trust our legal system and hope that people will take the right decisions.”

.