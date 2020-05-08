Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault renewed their wedding vows in an idyllic landscape





WEDDING – A nice surprise to close out the summer. The husband of Salma Hayek, the French entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault, has organized a ceremony to renew their wedding vows in an idyllic landscape.

It was an unexpected gift for Salma Hayek, who expressed in one of his posts its recognition. “The summer is nearing its end and my best time was when my husband surprised me with the renewal of our vows.”

Necklaces and flower crowns, bracelets in foliage, the couple opted for a ceremony minimalist. Only a handful of guests, if we can believe the pictures of Salma Hayek, and a player of ukulele local to accompany the ceremony and the feast that followed. “There was no group mariachi on the island, but my husband has found this group, consisting of one man,” she explained to accompany the photo of the musician.

With humor and tenderness, Salma Hayek explains her outfit which was not the most adequate for this specific time. “This is not what I would have chosen to wear for my wedding but I was told that I was going to the spa!” has-t-written comment of his post.

