Salma Hayek and Gucci renew trends on Instagram

Salma Hayek: socks Gucci style with socks on Instagram | Instagram

There is no doubt that Salma Hayek It is one of the most famousnice’From Hollywood and, in general, from almost anywhere in the world.

Well, he has recently published in his official account of Instagramon a photo that has raged in all of its supporters.

Obviously, the Veracruz is one of the women the most empowered of the world for its social impact, as well as for the great fortune she has made with her husband.

You might be interested Deleita Salma Hayek, with its figure of temptation on Instagram

Salma Hayek showed again that she is a woman of the most the mode that exist in the world of entertainment “the elite‘wearing a complete outfit of Gucci and of course, it has captivated users because of head to feet, the movie star has visited the brand starting with the dress, the glasses, the bag and high heels.

His supporters have agreed that it looked spectacular with this outfit; so much so, that a day after his post, the image has already 270,840 “I love“ and as expected, comments without end highlighting the beauty of the actress and producer.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

It is well known that Salma He always stood up as a hollywood actress, but since he ventured into the world series in the giant streaming Netflixtook a lot, more of fame and has earned the respect of those who at a given time have not fully accepted their work.

The bearing and the hanger of the producer “Monarch“they will never be unnoticed and less with the passage of time, this seems to be more maturity in every sense.

As long as the actress will continue to share unique pictures as the most recent, it will surely influence the taste of his vast audience across the world.

Read also Salma Hayek feast without clothes 12 million followers on Instagram

Well, recently celebrated the Black Friday very hot, share in your official account of Instagram a photograph showing her curves net in a black dress with transparencies.

The actress has written “Black Friday” next to the photo, which has exceeded 580 000 “likes” in five hours. The turmoil caused was the result of show off her silhouette in a way very provocative and also with a dress, semi-transparent, with black lace.