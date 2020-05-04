Salma Hayek and Jennifer López featured in the photography of yesteryear on social networks | Instagram

Salma Hayek, which is in vogue with its participation in fashion actress in the highly successful production “Like a boss“ showed this #TBT (Throw Back Thursday), still Thursday in Spanish.

The producer was also hit Thursday with a postcard novel in which he appears next to the iconic New York, Jennifer Lopez.

This, on the occasion of the to congratulate him for the appointment, and the prices obtained at recent prices Balloons Goldin the category of best actress in a supporting role for his character Ramona on tape “Hustlers“.

I want to take the opportunity to post this #TBT to celebrate the success of #HustlersMovie @JLo … I want to take the opportunity to post this #TBT to celebrate the success of @HustlersMovie was the message that Hayek has typed.

The publication one day after having been shared, has reached 485428 likesIn addition, the comments were fast and among these, the messages of some of his colleagues in the mexican and foreign are displayed:

Yuri, like all good jarocha in support of the peasant, has commented “Beautiful Forever”, meanwhile, Manolo Caro, also a colleague of Hayek, only took three easily add emoji astonishment, while “My beautiful latinas !!!! We all rise !!!! ” (My beautiful Latinas !!!! Go with everything !!!!, in Spanish), this was the message of another fan.

They are also left read “Two Queens!”, “Not knowing, not even who you are,” the message is offensive to another user. “I so wanted a picture of you 2 at the globes golden” (I wanted a photo of you 2 in the balloons golden), or the comment that is not in its place, “The chairs like a garage party” …

Anyway, anyway, Salma Hayek, also a business woman of Veracruz, still remains in the taste of the public, national and foreign thanks to its sophistication and class.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez, has been very happy lately on the successes achieved over the last year 2019; however, he has also been involved in problems due to a request reticent of several million dollars.

