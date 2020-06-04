Salma Hayek and narco-trafficking

Actress Salma Hayek, surrounded by actor John Travolta (left) and director Olivier Stone during the presentation of the film “Savages” in Paris, September 14, 2012. AP/FRANCOIS MORI

If Savages, the film of Oliver Stone, remains fun, despite its violence and the stereotypes that vehicle in the history of the gentiles dealers californians caught in the vice of a mexican drug cartel, this is because it is also a comedy. On this side of the film is the duo irresistible, Benicio Del Toro as jack of all trades murderer, always at the end of the roll, orders of Salma Hayek, imperial queen of the drug trade.

The interpreter Frida (2002, a role which earned him an Oscar nomination) is rather rare in recent years. She is now based in Paris since her marriage with François-Henri Pinault – “We still wonder : “You’re there for how long ?” I live here”lamenting-she laughs – and spends as much, if not more, to these companies (cosmetic products, production of television and cinema, including the series Ugly Betty) than her acting career.

But when Oliver Stone came to take her to play Elena, the widow who inherited the cartel from her husband, she did not hesitate, putting an almost maniacal zeal to define very precisely what his / her character : “His clothes are feminine, but tough. She is the patron. She always wears the same necklace, in my mind it is her husband who has given her a huge diamond. I am inspired by a Mexican very powerful that I’ve had the privilege of knowing while doing research for Frida, she had lived at that time and knew very well Frida [Kahlo] and Diego [Rivera]. She invited me to breakfast and she always went the crystal glasses, she was already bedridden and could not move, but she still had those huge diamonds on the fingers and she told me the story of chacone of them, and I asked him : “Why do you wear every day ?”, and she replied : “It’s important that I remember who I am, how much I was loved, and the power that I have gained.””

The dialogues of Savages also provide the opportunity to Salma Hayek to engage in one of the national sports of mexico, the expletive, in which the greatest authors in the country, including Carlos Fuentes, have spent unforgettable pages. “I love the combination of her appearance of a lady and its language of a truck driver”says the actress, who, even though she was raised in sisters, has been the experience of violence expressed in these words : “I was kidnappee once when I was very young, and one of the things the more intimidating, in addition to the weapons, it was the swear words. I don’t like to talk about it, I got lucky, it didn’t last very long, but I remember the feel of the weapons and their language.”

Has this brutality outstanding (except for those who have played Elizabeth Irefew actresses find roles that allow them to order decapitations), Salma Hayek has added a share of comedy to the border of the grotesque. “I do not believe that we can create a Mexican convincing if one does not add this aspect, is justified-t-it. One might think that the subject is serious and that he should not exaggerate, but this is what we are. To celebrate the death, we give candy in the form of a death’s head to the child.” And it connects the stories of the most absurd that has marked the chronicle of the war between the narcos and the mexican State, to finish by the following : “One of the most big heads of the traffic, you know how he died ? During liposuction. It is from this that comes the freedom that Benicio or I have taken to create our characters.”

Elena returns when even Salma Hayek at the daily reality of Mexico, from which it is now distant. She recalls a conversation with his friend, the filmmaker Rodrigo Garcia, son of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in which she noted that Colombia has found peace : “He told me thatelque thing that I was taken aback : “The business has become too important for a small country such as Colombia, it was necessary to find larger and they transferred him to Mexico.””

The actress also remarked that the quasi-totality of Savages takes place north of the border. “Everyone says to me “This is what happens in your country”, but in fact, this is what is happening to the StatesUnited states, and nobody talks about it. The weapons are sold by the United States, I do not say that it is the government, but someone sells it and someone buys the drug in the United States, and someone leaves to spend all of it.”

