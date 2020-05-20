Salma Hayek – biography of Salma Hayek with Gala.fr

Born in 1966 in Mexico, the small Salma Hayek, knows a childhood eventful. First sent to the sisters at 12 years old, she is excluded because of his volcanic temper. After a quick return to Mexico city with her parents, she is sent to her aunt in Texas, she returned to Mexico city at 17 to study international relations.

Attracted by the seventh art, she made several appearances in various telenovelas mexican. Her charming little face was spotted by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, who is the caste for his film Desperadoalongside Antonio Banderas. His career is launched, and the beautiful meeting public success and critical. At the head of a production company called Ventanarosa, she has participated in the creation of the famous series Ugly Betty. In may 2015, the actress is in the cast of Tale of tales Matteo Garrone, the film selected for the official competition at the Cannes film Festival.

Side heart, Edward Norton has shared his life from 1999 to 2003, before she met François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter, Valentina Paloma, in September 2007. Their wedding is celebrated on 14 February 2009.