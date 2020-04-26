Salma Hayek celebrated the success of Jennifer Lopez with this photo of emotional memory

Salma Hayek It has established itself as one of the actresses mexican the most active of the hollywood film industry, who, by his charisma, was able to establish strong relationships with its friends in the middle of the show-business and its followers. So now, he took the opportunity to remember Jennifer Lopez and congratulating her for the success she has had with the film Hustlers over the last year.

With a photo published on your account Instagram, The Veracruz has remembered a meeting she had had there a few years ago with J. Lo, which has now been commended for his performance in the movie based on the story of a group of dancers-exotic, who have dedicated themselves to rip off wealthy entrepreneurs during the financial crisis in the United States.

Salma also took the opportunity to acknowledge the work of Jennifer on the movie released in the last year, and wrote: “I want to take advantage of the opportunity to publish this #TBT (Throwback Thursday or Thursday memories) to celebrate the success of Hustlers“

This publication has received 439 708 likes and hundreds of comments that praised the work that the two actresses have done in the film industry, that they have called: “Goddess”, “Beautiful forever,” “Two queens”, “¡¡¡¡¡¡ My beautiful latinas !!!! We are all the way! “Or” Two icons! Salma is still beautiful. “

The image was captured several years ago and the two stars seem to smile at the camera while they are hugging.

Salma Hayek is currently promoting the comedy “Like a Boss” and “the shooting of his first film in the Marvel universe, The Eternals, while Jennifer Lopez appreciates the success of his performance in Hustlers, a production which earned him the recognition as best actress for several publications and is nominated for several awards, including the Golden Globe.

In the band Street Scammers gold Hustlers, the fiancée of former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is shown at its best in 50 years. This film has allowed him to settle in as a producer, to have a performance that could give him an Oscar and an enviable body, so The “Diva del Bronx” has recognized that this “This was the most difficult work” of his life, but it is also the gateway to value the effort of women who, in fact, the centre of the story.

The script of this movie is based on the article published by journalist Jessica Pressler in New York Magazine in 2015, which tells the story of a group of strippers, was ordered by Samantha Barbash, who devoted himself to deceive the richest men with whom they engage earlier in the millennium.

Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B also participated in the film, which recreated a true story and were part of the group of actresses who embodied the dancers who have enjoyed the most successful entrepreneurs rich during the financial crisis.

J. Lo gave life to Samantha Barbash, and in an interview with ABC, he recognized that his appearance on the tape had to be shocking, then he took the opportunity to do it on a bar in the rhythm of the song criminal by Fiona Apple.

When it has been recognized by People magazine as one of the persons of the year, she mentioned that 2019 was: “The year where my dreams are made of.”

The career of Salma Hayek is not far behind. The Veracruz has become the second Mexican after Lupita’nyong’o, to play in a Marvel movie, The Eternals, where it will be Ajak, the head of the group of super-heroes who will play in phase four of this universe.

It also makes the promotion of the film “Like a Boss”, which allowed him to work with more actresses than his earlier films.

For the star mexican, filming with a cast dominated by women, including Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish has been a “breath of fresh air”. He added that having Billy Porter in the distribution, who is openly gay, was also a bonus, and has called it “one of ours”.