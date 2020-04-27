Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lopez, stars of Palm Springs

Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lopez have radiated on the red carpet of the opening of the 31st Festival International du Film de Palm Springs, Thursday, January 2, 2020.

It was a beautiful world this Thursday 2 January 2020 at the opening of the 31st Festival international du film de Palm Springs. Salma Hayek has appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black dress with short transparent, adorned with a knot rhinestone on the collar. The actress, 53-year-old took the pose alongside Antonio Banderas under the flashes of photographers, and then gave the actor the award for international star of the year for his role in the film “Pain and Glory”, released in the past year. The gorgeous brunette was accompanied by her husband François-Henri Pinault, while the eternal interpreter of Zorro had come with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.

Charlize Theron arrived alone at the event, very chic in an all grey plaid purposes, enhanced by a delicate collar in back. She had also opted for a pair of sandals for brides black, and had perfect her look with a red mouth vermeil. The pretty blonde 44-year-old has been rewarded for his role in the film “Bombshell”, which will be released on January 22 in France.

Jennifer Lopez has opted out of his side to dress more extravagant : the beautiful actress and singer, 50-year-old has made a remarkable entry in her strapless dress to the long tail fleurie signed by the young designer Richard Quinn. She was accompanied by her fiancé, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who has not dropped during their passage on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez was awarded the prize of honor of the evening for her work in the movie “Queens”.

Other celebrities awarded for their performance

Among the other celebrities awarded at the festival, there was the iconic performer Bridget Jones, Renée Zellweger, who received an award for his performance in the film “Judy”, dressed in a black suit designer Jason Wu.

The side of these gentlemen, Jamie Foxx has been honoured for his role in the feature film “Just Mercy”, and Adam Driver was awarded a prize for his performance in the movie “Wedding Story” for which he co-starred with Scarlett Johansson.

Has to read also :Charlize Theron honored and brood by Nicole Kidman