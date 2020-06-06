Salma Hayek Condemns Police Brutality After the Death of Giovanni López

Recently, the case of Giovanni López, a 30-year-old mason – living in the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos, Jalisco – who was found dead a day after being arrested by local police. With traces of beatings on the body and a bullet in the leg, his murder was immediately attributed to the elements responsible for his arrest. Given the passivity of the authorities, a demonstration was launched in the Jalisco entity as well as statements by various personalities. So it was with Salma Hayek, who denounced this Thursday police violence.

On Instagram, the famous woman Veracruz shared a portrait of her wearing a mask with the legend “Justice for Giovanni”. It should be remembered that Giovanni was arrested by the police because he did not wear a mask in public spaces. In Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos, as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the use of a mask is compulsory, under penalty of being arrested or liable to a fine (via).

“I ask those responsible for public security to find in their hearts the strength, humanity and honor to protect our people who so desperately need heroes and hope.” “ Hayek wrote in the publication, after condemning all acts of brutality and corruption in which Mexican police were involved.

This week, a filmmaker from Guadalajara Guillermo del Toro He turned to Twitter to express his indignation that a month after the tragic event – barely virtualized in June – there would be no answers or arrests. In the tweet, he tagged Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco.

It is not an abuse of power. It’s murder. Nonsense – absolute madness – is that murder happens in the name of a public health issue, “ wrote the Oscar winner.

Thursday, June 4, a march had been called in Guadalajara to seek justice for Giovanni López. There were reports of altercations during the protest, including a police officer shouting “we are going to kill them” towards the demonstrators.

Regarding police brutality, Salma Hayek also sent a message to her supporters about the case of George Floyd in the USA. Enter here to watch the video.