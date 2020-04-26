Salma Hayek feels ‘powerful’ when she takes her dogs on a leash

Salma Hayek is so fond of walks in the company of his dogs.

The actress in the poster of ‘Like a Boss’ is pleased with the fact that she is in control when it holds its companions canine on a leash, because she can easily get them to listen and follow the instructions he gives them.

The wife of François-Henri Pinault told the newspaper on Page Six of the New York Post : “The moment I feel like a boss is when I go out sometimes my dogs for a walk and if they don’t behave well, I tell them: “Hey!” And they stop and come back [sur-le-champ]and I feel so powerful.”

In addition, the beautiful brunette recently revealed to have been attacked by a monkey while she was running the film ‘Frida’.

She was severely wounded by a spider monkey called Tyson while she was posing for a photo shoot in the skin of the famous artist Frida Kahlo, which had two monkeys as pets in his lifetime.

Speaking on this subject for the magazine Vogue, Salma said: “It happened in 2002 when I played in ‘Frida’. It was for Vogue and I was very proud to be working with Vogue for the first time in my life. And then this monkey called Tyson I was attacked during the filming of Frida, and I was severely injured. But I was brave enough to accept it back on the shelf, and I even posed for a photo session with him afterwards. I was really hoping that it won’t attack my face.”

And we are happy that it is actually nothing happened to that beautiful face!

In addition, Salma revealed recently to have had a conversation in secret by none other than the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, about a project for Vogue.

The actress has been selected by the duchess to be part of the group of 15 women appearing on the cover of famous fashion magazine, and she confided on the set of CNN

she had not been able to inform her husband François-Henri Pinault at the time.

She said: “I couldn’t talk about it, and I don’t talk about it. I felt very honored when we did this photo session. Nobody knew why it was. There was only me and the photographer, Peter Lindbergh, who were aware of this. All the girls posed for the cover and they did not know that it was thanks to Meghan that they were there.”