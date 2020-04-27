Salma Hayek filmed in the natural, people are amazed

Salma Hayek surprises once again her followers on Instagram with its plastic dream. This time, or strapless, or evening clothes, but a smile, a sunset on the beach and a radiant glow without makeup.

A sunset, Salma Hayek. Isn’t it already an array of dream ? But then when the actress is more natural, it does not really get downright its subscribers. Because if there is no doubt as to the beauty of the actress, she reveals all of its splendour when it is unadorned. From the top of its 53-year-old, Salma Hayek could fool more than one about his age ! On 22 November, she has released two videos in which she filmed in selfie in the background with the sun. Images are soft and beautiful. Like it. Its subscribers have not failed to praise her beauty in the comments. “It seems that your brightness exceeds that of the sun”, “The sunset was jealous of your beauty”, “He knew that he could not compete… “could we read it in the comments.

In the month of October, the iconic actress who embodied Frida Kahlo in 2002 there had not been with the back of the spoon to thank his followers to be as many. Salma Hayek, in effect, has surpassed 12 million subscribers on Instagram. And this time, it was natural that she showed up, and even bare…

Salma Hayek posing nude

Salma Hayek was lying on the belly, totally naked, with needles everywhere on the back. Hair on the face, she had a pose that inspired serenity by captions explaining the photo with an explanation – as always in these cases – a little bit pulled by the hair. “I am so grateful for all the love and support that you bring me ! You have given me the $ 12 ! “, had she indicated. She had explained then that each needle “health and wellness “ planted in his body represents one million subscribers. A nice wink.