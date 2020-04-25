Salma Hayek gives love to her fans with 14 photos for Valentine’s day | Instagram

Salma Hayek, actress, business woman, producer and director of mexican the student was thrilled Once again, with its beauty, she comes to share a collection of photos where the color red He is the protagonist of clothing.

The purpose of snapshots is to commemorate the day Valentine’s DayOn Friday 14 February at the same time as it celebrates its 14 million subscribers in your account of Instagram.

Hayek is quite active in its social networks, thus sharing immediately any post, his followers share his views on his photos or videos.

Salma is a very beautiful woman, as one can see on any photo of 1559 that he has shared on his account Instagram, while being very dear to his family, his friends and his fans.

Share consistently interesting content, see the publications of the Veracruz from the moment he has just started his career or is currently impressive because, despite the fact that his physique has changed, he continues to reach to the beauty and humility He began his career in 1988.

At the age of 53, Thanks to the care she brought to her physical, exercise, food, and other things, Salma Hayek could easily pass for a girl of 30 years old, and she would not be noticed.

In his message, he shared a message tenderit usually has the time to write his mother tongue in English and Spanish, although it is also French, he prefers not to use that language because he doesn’t love her as much as it is talking about.

“In this February 14, the day of love and friendship, here are 14 photos to the 14 million followers of me for you with love and gratitude. Happy Valentine’s day”, said Salma in his post.

Salma has made a mistake and has shared 13 photos in this publication, his supporters have immediately made it known that they adored him, so that the protagonist of Frida Khalo It has decided to pay interest, and has shared 3 other photos, it was rather nice of her.

