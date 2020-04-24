Salma Hayek has spoken about her character

The Eternals is an upcoming movie that Marvel hopes to release it on the big screen. The band has a cast of luxury, where the actress Salma Hayek played her first role of super-hero.

Many of us have seen Salma Hayek doing various characters on the big screen, but the actress has a career of years in the world of the seventh art, the reality is that The eternal It is his first film where he will give life to a super-hero. In this band of Marvel Cinematic Universe, We will see the actress move in an area where it is not at all accustomed.

The character to play Salma Hayek is Ajakthe leader of the group of super-heroes The eternal. In this film, which will be released in theatres around the world on February 12, 2021, we will see the actress with a great cast led by Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Maddento , among other. In addition, the film will present the first character LGBT, and recently, the bad guys possible that we will see the face of these super-heroes have been disclosed.

The enthusiasm of Salma

The actress has been excited in a recent interview, where we asked him details on the production of the film. “At the age of 53, finally, I can be a super-hero. I play Ajak, who is the leader of super-heroes and they are all people that you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina Jolie. Angelina is born to be a super-hero “, she said.

It seems, Salma Hayek She is thrilled by the things she has made in the production of super-hero, and it is this that has made fall in love with his role. “The rest of us are like outcasts, and we are all super-heroes, and I am the leader. This really seems appropriate. Yes, why not? Going to This makes me say to myself: “maybe they are doing something different.” And it is so “, he concluded.

Cynthia Nuñez

Journalist, Fan of the world series and films. I have devoted a large part of my time to super-heroes and the classic movies of the 80’s.