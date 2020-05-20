Salma Hayek, her concerns about her daughter Valentina, who has “lots of talent”

Like her mother, Salma Hayek, Valentina Pinault dream to embrace an artistic career, a wish that enthusiasm and also concerned about the actress.

On the not of his mother. In an interview with the magazine “Hello !“, Salma Hayek has confided in about his daughter Valentina (12 years old), born of her marriage with the French businessman François-Henri Pinault (57 years old). The actress, 53-year-old confessed to having a girl with multiple talents. “She draws, she wants to make films, both as a filmmaker that first role, and she writes good parts”, she acknowledged. “Sometimes, when I read his work, I very much wanted to produce his stories. But she stops me and tells me that she will do it herself when she will be greater,” continued the star mexican, impressed by the boldness of her daughter.

Self-taught, Valentina also has a talent for music that she brings to fruition through his hard work and determination. Thus, in the space of just two months, she learned to play the piano, but also ukulele and the guitar, and metamorphosed into a true musician. His mother, however, tried to provide him with the know-how, the one in the kitchen, a moment she shared on Instagram by posting a photo dating back a few years.

A mother is protective that worried

Seeing the many skills of her daughter, difficult to worry about. Yet, Salma Hayek sees things in the long term and meeting many of the concerns. “Its incredible abilities are the cause of my fears incessant”, she admitted. Then she detailed his comments : “Because the people who have a lot of talent end up not being that good”.

Having had a great deal of freedom in its passions and its activities, Valentina had only the embarrassment of choice, a point that scares Salma Hayek. She knows hollywood, it can testify to the difficulties that an actress can meet with them to get a place. “It means that she has not yet learned to confront the pressure, to overcome obstacles. I know from experience that to pass over certain difficulties may bring them to the right direction,” she added. “But in the end, I think that all of this will come in the future,” she concluded.

