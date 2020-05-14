Salma Hayek, her fans care about her photo with braces

Salma Hayek, her fans care about her picture with curly braces | .

The actress, business woman and producer Salma Hayek worried about his fans after he shared a photo a few days ago using an orthopedic device on one of his feet.

Hayek is quite active in it social networks Thus, when you share a message immediately, your subscribers make comments.

The device that you use on your foot is similar to a splint, it is so immediately a part of your 13.7 million followers They started to comment on this post.

The photograph referred to was published three days ago, the publication is in black and white, the protagonist of “Teresa” in its version 1989 She is sitting on a table in a kitchen near a dishwasher with a plan deep in his hands.

It seems that from the moment he posted the picture, his supporters have begun to ask him what he had on his feet.

“Don’t worry about my foot. It was a long time ago. This is why I also look so young and so skinny”, he said in his ticket to the examination immediate.

In spite of that the image is “ancient” As she mentions, little has changed about his appearance today, as before, and today, she is really beautiful.

Hayek has always been characterized by a mood light enough, his sympathy does anyone know to become immediately someone who admires him and loves him, because despite having a large fortune Salma Hayek He does not lose his humility as much as his roots.

Talk about swe rootsHe recently apologised to the people who have caused him to see that promoting a book that had been recommended to him, it turned out that the book This was not what she believed, then she immediately deleted the photo that she had previously published and has presented his sincere apologies for what happened.

