Salma Hayek: his conversation secret with Meghan Markle!

The singer of “Oops…I did it again” has shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she was returned to her gym personal for the first time in 6 months after having accidentally destroyed a part of his exercise equipment, such as the bar, gym or two weight machines.

The beautiful blonde announced to his fans in a video Instagram: “Hi, guys! I’m in my gym there. I was not coming here since kind 6 months because I had completely burned. I had these two candles, and then that one thing led to another, and I have everything reduced to ashes.”

Fortunately, nobody was injured by the fire.

Britney has légendé the message: “It was an accident …. but yes …. I have destroyed everything. I stepped to the door of the gym and all of a sudden the flames, BOOM!!!!!!!! By the grace of God, the alarm went off just after and yippy hoorah no one was injured. Unfortunately, there is nothing more that two pieces of equipment, lol, and a mirror of the gym!!!!! But it could have been much worse so I’m grateful for that. Pssss I prefer the gym to the ground anyway.”

The singer of “Toxic” then showed his subscribers his latest training.

To recall, Britney comes out with his sports coach, personal, Sam, Asghari, since 2016, and the couple trains together on a regular basis.

Expert fitness has recently stated: “It is the best thing that to be able to share a same passion, to be able to go out, have fun, and then do the exercise together. I’ve trained with it many times. And we even shot a video last year. Most of our workouts are on my website.”

Sam even let his girlfriend to teach him the choreography of dance legendary that appear in one of his clips.

He said: “I have tried a few times, but I’m not a great dancer!”