Salma Hayek, Inès Vandamme, Emily Ratajkowski… The best of Instagram of the week

Salma Hayek, Inès Vandamme and Emily Ratajkowski are all three climb the temperature… Here is the best of the photos posted by celebrities on Instagram this week.

The years go by and look the same for the celebrities that still continue and always to monopolize the social networks with their different pictures, to the delight of their fans respective. As usual, the stars, women have once again played their charms in order to make the buzz on Instagram. Huge used photos sexy, Emily Ratajkowski has been true to his reputation early this year. The young woman has once again published a picture of it incredibly hot when she was in a paradisiacal setting. Internet users were thus able to discover it once again wearing a tiny bikini squinting at her splendid cleavage.

Speaking of neckline, the Salma Hayek has literally exploded the temperature on the social networks this week. The actress has revealed in a stunning outfit that was perfectly fine to the value of its chest incredibly generous. There is no need for the actress too will undress to show at what point it can be sexy. On his side, Inès Vandammethat was the revelation of Dancing with the stars last season, has allowed users to rinse the eyes this week by posting a photo of herself in a bikini. His loyal fans could revel in her curves of a goddess in a heavenly setting. A true vision of the dream.

A best of very sexy this week on Instagram

Still in the category of sexy, Elizabeth Hurley is pretty well defended this week. The young woman has made up the temperature on Instagram posing in a gorgeous swimsuit white which was particularly good in the value of its silhouette. The competition was definitely tough this week since Amber Heard and Bella Hadid were they also blown up the temperature on the social networks. The two young women have taken the only poses wearing tiny bikinis that left very little to the imagination. In short, internet users have been incredibly spoiled in terms of photos sexy this week on Instagram.

