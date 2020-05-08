Salma Hayek is not at the treadmill as we

PEOPLE – You want to (re)put sport, but you lack the motivation? Salma Hayek may be a way to make your exercises less laborious. The actress mexican-american is not like all these celebrities followers at the gym who regularly share their workouts on Instagram. Quite the contrary, Salma Hayek does not like to exercise. But to stay in good physical shape, she had to solve, providing, however, a touch of fun: the dance.

On his account Instagram, the star shared a video of herself where we see her on a treadmill, not running, but rather dancing on it. On the song “Gota Fria“interpreted by the Colombian Carlos Vives, the actress likes to do a few salsa steps.