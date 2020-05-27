Salma Hayek made a tender declaration of love to François-Henri Pinault ⋆ StarMag.com

Crazy in love for 14 years, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are one of the couples most glamorous of Hollywood. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the actress wrote a sweet message to her husband on Instagram.

Fourteen years of happiness without a cloud. This is what celebrated Salma Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault on April 25. On his account Instagram, the actress usually very discreet about his love life sent a beautiful statement love to the man of her life :

Today, it’s been 14 years that I have met my soul sister. Even after all these years and the test of containment I am aware of how lucky I am for having met you. The more I discover, the more my love grows. To us, my Love.

Translated into French and Spanish, these few lines are accompanied by shots of the couple dancing and a rare photograph of their daughter Valentina Paloma, born in 2007.

“That your Love lasts forever “

Conquered, the people have been many congratulations to Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault for the longevity their love story :

That these moments of love for you and your husband are endless. Congratulations beautiful Salma and congratulations to your husband who was able to find the most beautiful woman in the world. That your love lasts forever. You’re beautiful, Salma, god bless your marriage. My couple favorite… Happy birthday, you are an example of real love. Bravo lovers. Bravo family.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault were married in Paris in 2009. In 2018, the couple had renewed their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Bora Bora.