Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman… These american stars who have

They were flashed on a French and crossed the Atlantic to live out their passion with us. For a time, but still… When the beautiful American hearts are hexagonal. Find one of them, Salma Hayek, in the film “Bandidas” aired Thursday, 29 August 2019, 21: 05, on Chérie 25.

Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault

Venice, April 2006.

The bomba lebanese-mexican-american has already 39 years old when she meets the heir of the empire Kering, divorced and the father of three children. They attract each other, causing science and football. Salma has just moved to Paris provided that FHP makes her a mom. The billionaire delivers, and in September 2007 was born a little Valentina Paloma. Then it is marriage in 2009 and the renewal of vows in August 2018, when they’ve already emigrated to London.

Pamela Anderson & Adil Rami

The sauveteuse d’Baywatch and the defender of the OM cracking one on the other at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017. She is 50 years old, he’s twenty and she doesn’t speak more French than he speaks English.

Not serious, they will understand otherwise… The bimbo moved to Marseille, Adil offers him an engagement ring… and then crash ! On 25 June 2019, the‘American vire frenchy by Instagram where she denounces his “double life” and its “violence”, what it will deny.

Jean Seberg & Romain Gary

In 20 years, it comes to be the Joan of Arc for Otto Preminger and love Belmondo in Out of breath Godard when the beautiful Iowa puts her heart in Paris. First with the attorney François Moreuil and then with the writer Romain Gary, twenty-four years her senior. The capital will be the decoration of his amours and his winding sheet when she was discovered dead in a car in September of 1979, and finally to its last resting place, cemetery, Montparnasse, 13th division.

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied

In 2009, Cupid plants his arrow between the actress and the choreographer on the set of Black Swan. Hostile standards, the couple decides to live her love in the disorder : first a baby (Aleph, June 2011) and a wedding (August 2012) before you live together in Paris (October 2014). Tired of the capital two years later, Natalie convinces her lover to move to Los Angeles. To thank him, she gives him a second child in February 2017, Amalia.

