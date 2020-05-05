Salma Hayek-Pinault, her very personal connection with Our-Lady of Paris

After the terrible fire that destroyed Notre-Dame de Paris in the evening of Monday, April 15, and thehuge emotion that has led to the partial destruction of this cathedral, symbol of France, now is the time for reconstruction. While the Heritage Foundation has put in place a subscription to raise funds to rebuild this religious building dating back more than 800 years, the donors have flocked to his bedside. The Bettencourt family and L’oréal have pledged 200 million euros to restore this beauty, just as the family Arnault and LVMH. As to the family of the first lady Brigitte Macron, they also mobilise with a soft symbolic.

This outpouring of generosity has been launched by François-Henri Pinault. The billionaire French, and husband of actress Salma Hayek, was first announced in the evening of April 15, having made the decision with his father, François Pinault – the third capital of France – to release 100 million euros to help the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris through their group of luxury Artemis. It must be said that the fire of the cathedral has had a huge impact on the family of the businessman. The same evening, at the microphone of Europe 1, Francois-Henri Pinault, admitted thus : “It is a tragedy that has affected us all. I saw my 17 year old girl cry in front of the pictures.”

The drama also has a lot touched his wife. In the aftermath of the fire of the cathedral, Salma Hayek shared her immense sorrow on his account Instagram, writing under a photo of Notre-Dame de Paris on fire : “Like many others, it is with dismay and sadness that I look at the beauty of Our Lady from up in smoke… Paris, I love you !” And if Salma Hayek has been particularly affected by the tragedy, perhaps it is because she had a special bond and old with the parisian monument. In 1997, the actress mexican has played the legendary role of Esmeralda in the movie american The Hunback (The Hunchback), an adaptation of the novel of Victor Hugo Notre-Dame de Paris. This cathedral, she knew, so since 22 years.

