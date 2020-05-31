Salma Hayek reveals herself without makeup on Instagram

She is radiant. Salma Hayek, who makes a living by the sea, is laid bare in a series of shots. The star reveals close-up, face devoid of makeup. No fireworks, not an ounce of makeup, her skin is simply sublimated by a tanned natural. Her curls frame her face with a haircut-surprised way back from the beach. Far from the flashes of red carpets and movie projectors, Salma Hayek seeks to realize the power of the light. By varying the values of plans, the poses and the expressions, the mexican actress befriends a luminous thread to give power to his photographs. She explains in the caption : “I love to play with the light. If you tame it, it can make young and mysterious, sexy or sweet, but be careful : you can also use it to serve (…) “.

The nude, popular stars

Celebrities are now more to be revealed without makeup, away from the pressures of Hollywood. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow or Eva Longoria : many are the stars who have popularized these shots no make up. Others like Enjoy Phoenix or Carolina Receiver reveal their acne problem. A way to break the taboo and to learn to love as it is.