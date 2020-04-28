Salma Hayek, Ricky Martin, Keanu Reeves… : Love at the museum, after Halloween

Halloween ended, the stars have withdrawn their disguises ! Many of them gathered last Saturday for a prestigious evening in a museum. The sublime Salma Hayek, Ricky Martin, Keanu Reeves, and their halves, respective were of the party.

Saturday, November 2, 2019, the museum, LACMA (art museum of the county of Los Angeles) has organized its annual event, the Art + Film Gala. Many celebrities went there to attend the event is made possible by Gucci. Actress Salma Hayek wore a dress of the Italian house and is presented on the photocall accompanied by her husband François-Henri Pinault.

Like Salma Hayek, several guests of the gala Art + Film have come up with their half. The new parents of little Renn, Ricky Martin and her husband Jwan Yosef, Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego, Will Ferrell, Christoph Waltz, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, and their respective wives, as well as the singer Nick Cavehis wife Susie and their son Earl have all marched on the blue carpet rolled out for the event, where were waiting for the accredited photographers.

Only on the photocallthe top model Naomi Campbell, Sienna Miller, Brie Larson, and Rainey Qualley have also shone !

This year, the LACMA has honored the works of artist Betye Saar and the director Alfonso Cuarón. Leonardo DiCaprio coprésidait the gala, during which more than $ 4.6 million dollars have been raised for the benefit of future exhibitions, acquisitions and programming of the museum.