Salma Hayek said nothing of the abuse of Weinstein to “protect” Antonio Banderas

Salma Hayek has long remained silent on the sexual assault of the producer fallen Harvey Weinstein to “protect” his loved ones, including his friend Antonio Banderas, ” says the latter. The mexican actress revealed in December 2017 to have suffered the harassment of the all-powerful mogul in Hollywood.

“Harvey is my monster also “, had written the actress of 51 years, in a text published by the New York Times. She told of the humiliation and the threats they faced to turn and produce “Frida” (2002), a project very dear to this great admirer of the mexican painter Frida Kahlo. This role has earned Salma Hayek an Oscar nomination.

The producer would have several times asked to take a shower with him, to allow him to have sexual contact with her, or get naked in front of him with another woman. Charges that he denies. “I have worked with Harvey Weinstein, he has produced films in which I played, but I was not aware” of the abuse, was explained during a telephone interview with the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who also starred in ” Frida “.

“She was trying to protect me, to protect his friends “

“When Salma is expressed, the first thing I have done is to call and ask him why did you not say anything ? “, he says.

"She was trying to protect me, to protect her friends, because she knew that he (Weinstein) was very powerful and that if it had told us something and that we face, we would have paid a very expensive price, " explains the actor.

“If I had been aware of such a bestiality, I would have spoken” to Weinstein, provides Antonio Banderas, who does not question the accusations of his girlfriend. The two actors also worked together in “Desperado” 1 and 2, as well as for the animated film ” puss in boots “.

“The perpetrators should be tried “

Since the first revelations of the New York Times in early October 2017, more than a hundred women have accused Harvey Weinstein of the have harassed, assaulted, or raped. The shock wave has inspired movements such as #MeToo and Time’s Up who denounce sexual violence in all professional sectors.

“I think that it should explode, it is unacceptable in the world of cinema, the bank, wherever it is, it can not exist,” said the Spanish actor is 57 years old. “It is criminal to abuse people at this point, the perpetrators should be tried “, he added.

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted for rape and sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of one million dollars.

