Salma Hayek said of her intimate life with François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek married to François-Henri Pinault since 2009, tells the story of how she managed to keep her relationship over the years.



Married for 7 years to François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek has had, it seems, want to share in her marital bliss, during an interview without taboo the magazine Red.

“Sex is not the key”

The actress reveals that sex is not necessarily his priority. “Sex is not the key to a happy marriage, it is a side effect. But not every day! When it is all day, it loses its charm, provides Salma Hayek. It is important to keep a alchemy. You must continue to laugh, explore, you have fun together, be romantic.”

Between Francois-Henri Pinault and actress, this is, as expected, the agreement is perfect. “A good marriage, full of love, it is my greatest accomplishment. For me, this is where my husband is. It is my home.”

Salma Hayek is “listening to each muscle”

If Salma Hayek is so fulfilling in her life and in her marriage is that she is also very attuned to its body. “Even if I struggle every second with the way I look at my body, I am in agreement with myself. I try to be attentive to every muscle. It’s sexy, ” she said. Sexuality, what people see in you, it is the appreciation of your body.”

The actress ends with a tip : “If you are integrating the meaning in your life, you will become sexy.”