Salma Hayek ‘scared’ working with Javier Bardem in ‘painful’ The Roads Not Taken scenes

A mega-rich husband, seems to die for, an attractive household and a success film profession… Salma Hayek has all of it.

And she or he’s the primary to confess it.

However although her French businessman husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 58, has £30billion within the financial institution, Salma insists she nonetheless wants a problem.

At 53, the Mexican-born star says she’s within the prime of her life and nonetheless bagging roles that she would by no means have dreamt doable as a struggling 20-year-old.

That’s down to 2 issues – her personal appearing abilities and Hollywood’s shifting angle in the direction of older girls in movies.







“Sure, I’ve all of it,” says Salma, proudly. “However having all of it means needing to have challenges. For those who don’t have challenges, you’re simply content material and flat-lining your means by means of life. Generally the problem is to discover a ardour for issues when you’ve gotten all of it. You’ll be able to by no means cease conquering your self. You must be at all times current and conscious of what your challenges are each day.

“I’m 53 and couldn’t have picked a greater time to have been born as a result of I feel there have been so many modifications and I really feel I’m a part of these ongoing modifications.

“I do know there’s nonetheless a protracted street forward, however I keep in mind once I began out in my early 20s in Hollywood it was unimaginable then {that a} girl may nonetheless have an lively profession previous 40. Then lately there’s been this explosion and I’m simply glad to be a part of this course of now.”







Salma grew to become a family title because of movies like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Wild Wild West and Lonely Hearts. Her breakthrough function was within the 2002 movie Frida, as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, for which she was nominated for a Greatest Actress Oscar.

In 2017, Salma alleged she had been harassed and abused by Harvey Weinstein in the course of the manufacturing of Frida.

Salma left her household in Mexico to pursue a Hollywood profession. It was powerful, however she has no regrets.

She goes on: “I take into consideration my appearing profession, in fact I may have stayed in Mexico and gone on working in cleaning soap operas and continued working there, however I knew I needed to depart and comply with my dream and work in America.







“Though it was very powerful for me in my 20s to seek out work, due to my accent and since I used to be a Latina, finally issues labored out for me.

“I’m very pleased with the trail I selected and if I take a look at my life now I feel that the whole lot went in the best path – although a lot of my choices weren’t that logical and don’t make sense to me once I look again on them!

“However in some way it took me to the place the place I actually needed to be.”

In her new movie, The Roads Not Taken, Salma stars reverse Javier Bardem.

Javier – famously intense on display screen – performs a divorced author with dementia and Salma is his highschool sweetheart.







The pair have identified one another for 15 years and Salma is greatest mates along with his spouse, Penelope Cruz.

She says working with Javier “scared” her – and divulges they didn’t converse for hours at a time.

She admits: “To be trustworthy, it scared me. The story may be very intense and our scenes go to very painful emotional areas.

“As actors, we needed to create this tense temper between one another and that was probably the most troublesome a part of making the film for us as a result of we each like one another. On our first day of taking pictures, we have been each sitting within the make-up room and the environment between us was fully totally different.

“We didn’t converse to one another – it was like we have been assembly for the primary time and over the subsequent few weeks it was like I used to be discovering Javier as an actor for the primary time.









“And also you by no means noticed any of the loving, private friendship that we have now in actual life on the display screen. That was actually a problem.”

She says Penelope feared the pair would act like playful kids on set, including: “She was fearful that we’d wreck the movie as a result of we have been being so foolish collectively!

“I’m greatest mates with Penelope. Generally once I want to speak to somebody concerning the trade, I’m capable of discuss to her as a result of she actually understands me and my journey and what I’ve encountered as a result of we’ve had related journeys.”

Salma married Pinault – CEO of Kering, the guardian firm of manufacturers corresponding to Gucci and Alexander McQueen – in 2009. They’ve a daughter Valentina, 12, and dwell in London.

Salma says she’s learnt so much from turning into a mom however wants to offer her daughter some area.

She says: “I’ve to watch out to not be overly attentive and provides her a while to be on her personal as a result of I at all times really feel this have to be together with her. However I feel I’ve learnt so much from elevating Valentina and being a really conscientious mom.

“With the ability to dedicate your self to others and expertise that sense of accountability additionally means that you can develop as a person as a result of you aren’t so targeted by yourself wants.”

Salma says Valentina is proficient and inventive and is already displaying indicators of following her into films.

“I feel she would make an excellent director, author, or actress,” says the proud mum.

Higher be careful, Hollywood… it seems just like the Hayeks are in for the lengthy haul.