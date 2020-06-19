Salma Hayek sends a message hard for the Triumph of the disappearance of a soldier mexican

Instagram @salmahayek / @wmyaveterans

The mexican actress Salma Hayek He has published photos in their social networks to facilitate the search of Vanessa Guillen, soldier in the united States.

The army has gone on the 22nd of April, near the base of Fort Hood, in the State of Texas. It belongs to the 3rd platoon of cavalry of the u.s. army.

The authorities have not found your identity and the keys to his truck. Last February, Vanessa informed her mother that a sergeant of his platoon harassed verbally and sexually. He said that he was afraid to report it to their superiors because of retaliation against him.

Salma has posted a couple of photos in your account Instagram where he has also shared the requests with the authorities to know where I was Guillén20 years, original and mexican-american.

Mayra Guillén, sister of Vanessahas requested that an organism is more important to be in charge of the research, because until now, it is a branch of the same army, which carried out the relevant survey.

