Salma Hayek shows her spectacular physique with 54 years of age

The actress published a photograph in a swimsuit where it can be seen that Salma has been working on her body.

Salma Hayek published a photo in a bathing suit, in which it is appreciated that she has lost weight, which makes her look very good at 54 years of age.

In the photo, Salma wears a full black swimsuit, wearing a few kilos less, seeing her most stylized figure, posing in a paradisiacal tourist destination, without revealing where she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Salma is short and her curves are very marked, so she has sometimes been criticized for the designs she chooses, as they are considered vulgar, but she herself has said that she teaches more, because she prefers to look sexy to look fat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Her photo has received thousands of ‘likes’, as well as comments in which her followers praise her beauty.