Salma Hayek suffers from ANXIETY in this quarantine and it is also quiet

Salma Hayek has made a lot of noise on the social networks, after which shares in your account Instagram a small recommendation for anxiety quiet that this quarantine may result in the people, so that their fans have speculated that the talented hollywood actress could suffer.

Once again, it has been proven that even the famous can have a life full of luxury and comfort in their homes, this will not be enough to combat the anxiety that generates thousands of people locked up for so long on a single site.

This quarantine, which has been in place in several countries of the world to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, does not seem to appeal to many people because, thanks to social networks we can observe that it’s not going well and in the last days, Salma Hayek has joined this long list.

Salma Hayek shares tips anti-anxiety

The talented actress 53-year-old wanted to share a photo through his account of Instagram to show his fans the way you live this quarantine, in which you can see Salma Hayek do a yoga position on what appears to be a metal bed.

“When you start to make the wave after three weeks of quarantine,” wrote Salma Hayek on Instagram.

Salma Hayek wanted to start a new challenge on Instagram called #YogaInHeels, which is to do the same position she played in high heels as in the photo, the popular actress has worn its spectacular silhouette in a black dress who was accompanied by a few boots of the same color.

Photography has been highly acclaimed in the social networks because in less than eight hours, he was able to overcome the 373 thousand 390 likes on Instagram and the comment section was filled with compliments that flatter Salma Hayek for her beauty, even in these times of crisis.

