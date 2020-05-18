Salma Hayek: the real reasons for his departure to London

Born of a mother mexican and father lebanese, she made her studies in the United States, is married to a Frenchman and now lives in London. Salma Hayek travels the world at the discretion of his shoots and his personal life, in any case not for financial reasons as some have been able to advance a few days ago, when the actress and Francois-Henri Pinault announced their move to London.

Motivations that Salma Hayek has thought good to repeat in the Times Magazine. “I want things to be clear, she hammered, this is not a tax purpose. We always pay our taxes in France. We think that London has much more to offer us than a simple comfort tax“. So what are the reasons that could push the couple to cross the English Channel?

“François thinks London is very cosmopolitanexplains the bomba latina. I think it is good for my career also“. In fact, it seems that Salma Hayek caress the secret hope of landing a role in the series English Downton Abbey. “I find that the English are very dynamic, but a little off. It’s kind of weird, feels the actress. But I love Downton Abbey. I would kill to play in“. It acknowledges, however, thatwith its origins, it is not obvious to find him a role in this series, which takes place in the high society English of the early Twentieth century. “That is what a Mexican would do in Downton Abbeyasks she. But I’m willing to play a role of deaf and dumb“.

Waiting to know if his appeal will be heard by the producers of the series, Salma Hayek will be able to enjoy the house she just bought with François-Henri Pinault in the west of the british capital. It sucks just having a bit of difficulty adapting to the london climate. “Find a home has been pretty stressful, “she says. The time also concerns me. I’m going to install light bulbs everywhere to light up all the time“.