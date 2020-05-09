Salma Hayek, tornado, mexican

Fatal beauty, Salma Hayek could have been the eternal asset of charm Latin Hollywood but it is wrong to know. A woman of character and conviction, never at large she would never have been able to be content with the role of a trophy wife sexy.

First star of the tele mexican with the telenova Teresa, Salma Hayek was only 24 years old when she left for Hollywood and that she was confronted with racial prejudice : “In Hollywood, an actress Latin has no other choice than to play the good, the prostitutes, or dealeuses “, confided it in 2012. Fortunately, the director Robert Rodriguez crosses his path and offers him two roles that are going to reveal it to the public. The first in the movie Roadracers (1994) and the second in Desperados (1995), alongside Antonio Banderas. His career took off.

Of all the fights

Are linked together then the success as Wild Wild West (1999) or Frida (2002) by Julie Taynor – which earned him an Oscar nomination. Ambitious, she produced the series Ugly Betty (2006-2010) and the animated film The Prophet (2014). Without prejudice, Salma Hayek accepts what pleases him, in the animated films to action comedies.

Inexhaustible, the actress-producer is also a a business woman (she is the head of a line of cosmetics and was co-director of a chain of organic fruit juice) and an activist engaged : women’s rights, ecology, the fight against aids, Salma Hayek is all the fighting. Of what force the admiration. Especially when one knows that the bomb, Latin, 50 years old, a woman in full bloom also in his private life. She is married since 2009 to the group CEO, Kering, François-Henri Pinault, with whom she had a daughter, Valentina, in 2007.

Never there where we least expect it, woman of conviction, proud of its origins, back on the journey of a passionate.

The album photo of Salma Hayek

