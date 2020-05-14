Salma Hayek : what were the men in her life ?

The bomb Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday on 2 September. Who are the men who have counted in his life ?

The actress of mexican-american Salma Hayek celebrated on September 2, 2019 his birthday. The bomb comes from the region of Veracruz has blown out 53 candles. Salma Hayek is officially engaged to billionaire French François-Henri Pinault at the beginning of 2007 and gave birth to their daughter Valentina in September of 2007. The couple married on the day of the Valentine’s day 2009.

If this union is now well known, Salma Hayek the other hand, has always been discreet about her previous romances. Salma Hayeklong confined to roles junior playing his spectacular plastic in its infancy, has nevertheless been able to count on a friendship male weight in order to progress. He is the director/producer Robert Rodriguez which, in the company of his wife Elizabeth Avellan, had spotted the young beauty. It is the same Robert Rodriguez that will give him his first big chance on the screen : in the film indie Desperado, later to become cult, Salma Hayek gave the replica to be anything less thatAntonio Banderas. Salma Hayek never forgot this foot in the stirrup proposed by Robert Rodriguez and, in gratitude, did not hesitate to play later for him, all the small roles that he proposed to him. Even the ultra-sexy queen vampire ofA night in hell, a character who was having nightmares the actress as Salma Hayek had to tame his holy terror of snakes surrounding his character.

In the course of his development, Salma Hayek, which is currently Eternalsa superhero movie for Marvel, has, of course, had several romances. The first would be with the british actor Edward Atterton (The man in the iron mask), that Salma Hayek had met on the set of The huntchback, an adaptation for television of the novel Notre-Dame de Paris. The couple would be separated in 1999.

It is at this time that the comedian Edward Norton (Fight club) would be entered in his life up to failure, which occurred in June 2003. It was the same year that Salma Hayek would have fallen this time under the charm of the actor Josh Lucas (American psychothe series Yellowstone). The couple would eventually separate shortly after, in 2004, less than a year before that François-Henri Pinault does in his life.

Slideshow made by Hassan Slimane.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news