Salma Hayek without make-up to 52 years : she reveals her trick to look younger : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

To 52 years old, Salma Hayek has posted several snapshots of her without makeup and with its natural hair on his account Instagram. His hair brown and curly, frames her face, creating a look that’s capped/surprised very summery and sexy. These six photos show closeup, but the angle changes : sometimes it is facing, sometimes in profile… On one of them, it only shows part of his face, on another she is smiling. When she posted these photos, Salma Hayek took advantage of his holiday in the sun, whose rays it illuminates the face and highlighting his dark eyes.

Bet on the light

She writes that she attaches a lot of importance to the role that can play the brightness : “I love play with the light. If you use it well, it can make you look younger and mysterious, sexy or adorable, but be careful, because it can also make you appear older and less pretty.” Salma Hayek knows clearly set value thanks to this light, because it’s sublime and makes him look 10 years younger !

This picture has excited the community of fans of the star. “One of the most beautiful women in the world”, “forever young and beautiful”, “You’ll never be old or ugly”, “beautiful eyes”… The laudatory comments follow. We love it !

