Salma Hayek without makeup, she displays her white hair (and Instagram ignites)

Salma Hayek has made a sensation by posting a cliché Instagram just usual. The mexican actress appears without makeup, the skin tone and look natural, again proving all of his will from the top of its 52 years. But what surprised his fans this is before his haircut. Her hair wavy and brown, is dotted with white hair, which she reveals with enthusiasm. Salma Hayek legend in his post of : “Proud of my white hair. Orgullosa de mis canas ” (Proud of my white hair, also translated into Spanish). A shot that immediately react to his community. With a melting pot of 8.9 million subscribers, comments tributary in all languages : “A million times Yes” (A million times yes) “Che guapa” (How beautiful) or ” I’m going to do as Salma : white is the new black (the white is the new black). Even Lenny Kravitz is targué a message to the passage, which has not gone unnoticed and has been praised in the aftermath by fans. He says to him : “@selmahayek you are stunning “. It is a new face that reveals the actress. It joins the many stars who have made their first white hair as a standard-bearer of their femininity.

Salma Hayek and her hair white. a snapshot welcomed by his community, and Lenny Kravitz © Instagram @salmahayek

Salma Hayek and her hairstyles

Salma Hayek has distinguished himself in Hollywood by his side ” brunette arsonist “. A look that has made his trademark. In September 2018, it caught the Canvas, displaying a head of hair totally salt-and-pepper. It was a hair true-to-nature, scope, for the purposes of the film ” Hummingbird Project “. It had been made by her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Later in the month, she was getting a hair cut by his 11 year old daughter, revealing their complicity, but also that it was not cold in the eyes.