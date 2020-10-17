Salvador Zerboni confirms that his romance with Fey came to an end

Although the singer always denied that she had a boyfriend, the actor has assured that they did have a romantic relationship.

Actor Salvador Zerboni has confirmed that his romance with singer Fey has come to an end.

“Let’s say we were dating, so as not to contradict anyone,” he said when asked if they were dating on the First-Hand program.

“It was like something very fast, I did not count the days, but it was very good, I am very happy, the truth is that she is a great woman, I have absolutely nothing bad to say. Everything with her was fantastic, I think she is a super artist, she is a great mother and well, as a couple, not to mention it!