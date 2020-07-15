Sam Heughan (Outlander), demonstrated by her kissing with Caitriona Balfe on the screen ? His confidences hilarious

Sam Heughan hurts to kiss his co-star Caitriona Balfe in Outlander ? The actor has spoken on the subject, and his response is hilarious !

The fans worry, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have never been in a war in the filming of Outlander. Quite on the contrary ! Since the two actors met, they became closer than ever. To the screen as in real life, the performers of Jamie and Claire Fraser shared a beautiful complicity. It is not surprising that the series is of the beautiful days of the american chain Starz. The alchemy of the two main characters there are also a lot. To such a point that fans are questioning : how did the actors live the fact that you have to kiss to meet the needs of the show ? The beautiful scottish has already answered the question and your answer, is very funny, it is definitely a detour.

In an interview for the German channel VOX in 2015, Sam Heughan told her about his kisses with Caitriona Balfe. When the reporter asked him if it was complicated, he said with humor : “Yes, it was hard to have to kiss Cait, especially as she has been a Victoria’s Secret model, a top-model. So yes, it has been difficult, but my friends were a great support, especially when during the casting I had to kiss many other women. A period very hard, but someone had to stick to them.” Hilarious ! You will have understood it, the actor is quite excited to kiss his co-star. But things are not always roses between them. The evidence, Sam Heughan revealed that Caitriona Balfe found annoying in him.