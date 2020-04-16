Sam Raimi is going to do the film !

It was a big rumor for several weeks, it is now confirmed, the director Sam Raimi is going to make Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. He confirmed the information during an interview for Comingsoon. We review the trailer censored the first Spider-Man and we talk about just after.

If you’re born before 2000, you are surely in your heart the trilogy Spider-Man the original was done by Sam Raimi. Even if the director had taken some liberties and that the story with Sony had ended badly, his work on Spider-Man has often been recognized. For many years fans Marvel had hoped that the director is again at the helm of a superhero movie. Well, the dream will become reality. A few months ago, many rumors suggested thatit was going to take control of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after the departure of Scott Derrickson, today it is confirmed.

During an interview for Comingsoon the director has noted the reference to Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 2 and confirmed by the same opportunity he was going to perform Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Remember, when Jonah Jameson is searching for a name for Doctor Octopus, the name of Doctor Strange was mentioned, but it will come back saying that it is a good idea, but that it is already taken.

“I loved Doctor Strange when I was a child, even if it is placed always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, it was part of my 5 characters from favorite comics. It was original, but when I made this reference to Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 2, I would have never imagined that I’d realize a film Doctor Strange. So it’s quite funny and a coincidence that this replica is present in the film.”

It is, therefore, an official confirmation of the part of the developer and a very good new for fans of super-heroes.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we will be able to follow the adventures of Stephen Strange alongside Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff who will deal with the multiverse. Kevin Feige has already confirmed that this film will be the link with the series Loki. The rest of the story is for the moment entirely unclear, but the arrival of Sam Raimi will revive the rumors about the appearance of the three Spider-Man from Sony. Many fans hope to see met Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected in our cinemas for the November 3, 2021.