Sam Raimi will return to Marvel to direct the sequel to ‘Dr. Strange ‘

If you are not familiar with the Marvel universe, you do not remember may not be the name of Sam Raimi. In the first part already removed the years 2000 has made the first adaptation of Spider-Man to the big screen with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, and other actors such as Willem Dafoe and James Franco. For many This was the beginning of the success of the company-level film, because it has opened the door for other super-heroes created by Stan Lee..

After two suites, where we saw Spider-Man battling villains such as Dr. Octopus, the Sandman, and even Venom, Sony planned to close the story of the “ good neighbor ” with the fourth part, but after the failure of the third film at the box office, this idea has been completely ruled out and Raimi is far from the kind of super-hero to go into production, but now it might come back to return once again to a movie in this huge universe.

At the beginning of the year, media outlets such as Variety have reported that Sam Raimi was in talks with Marvel to direct the sequel of Dr. Strange, a few weeks before that the director of the original film, Scott Derrickson, leaves the project. due to “differences in creative” with Marvel on the direction of the film, although Derrickson himself will remain as executive producer.

Now, it seems that It’s Raimi himself, who has confirmed that he will lead this long-awaited sequel for fans of Marvel.. In a recent interview that Comicbook was made to the director, he said that when he was a child, he liked Dr. Strange, but he was always behind the characters as the arachnid himself Spider-Man and Batman, although he had never thought that it would be in front of a tape of Stephen Strange, Well, as a result of the escalating favorite of all the world, there is a phrase that refers to this super hero:

“When we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I didn’t know that we were going to make a movie of Doctor Strange, so I thought it was very funny that by chance, this line is in the film. I have to say that I would like to know that I was going to be involved in the project. “

According to the same source, the production of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness would begin in may next year, so Sam Reimi and Marvel should reach an agreement as soon as possible. For this result in addition to Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strangeso , it will still Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch.

This will be the first film that Raimi will achieve in the nearly seven years since its opening in the cinemas of the world, Oz the great and powerfulWith James Franco, Michelle Williams and Mila Kunis. Since then, Sam is dedicated to produce the tapes of horror and suspense as Poltergeist 2015 and Crawl. The result of the Dr. Strange should be presented in the November 5, 2021.