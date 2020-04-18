Sam Raimi will take the helm of Doctor Strange 2

Well, at least, the question of who was going to direct the next film of Doctor Strange is over, because Ryan Scott of Movie Web said that the famous film director Sam Raimi takes the helm and brings his own style of narration to the next episode of the sorcerer supreme. When we see this film, one might guess, but Elizabeth Olsen will play Wanda Maximoff, and we will also see Wong again. There is a hope that Chiwetel Ejiofor will return as baron Mordo, but this is not yet certain, and the idea of who will play most of the movie, Nightmare, is not certain. It was a question that Bruce Campbell might want to play the role of the villain, but to see it play Nightmare would be really weird, even if you can’t deny that he was an actor, a legendary full. In addition, the result of Doctor Strange has already been hailed as the plunge of Marvel in the genre of horror, and Campbell certainly did no harm to enter in this arena. However, it has been thought of to make Nightmare a woman, so at this point, it all depends on what Raimi wants to do and how it will apply in relation to the film. One can only hope that he could take the request of Campbell a little seriously, because it would be great to see Bruce play a lead role in the film.

Doctor Strange is definitely one of the heroes of the Marvel universe that has a lot of influence, and yet it is also the type which is in decline in a lot of time, because it is not always seen as a fighter even, but rather as an adviser and a hail Mary last minute, which is used by various teams to help. He has done his part and more in the Marvel universe, but unlike many heroes, he is not trying to fight, while taking into account the type of entities with which it deals and of the protection that he grants the kingdom of the earth, it is generally ready for anything. Until now, his role in the MCU has been pretty important, because in his own movie, it has prevented the entity known as Dormammu, while in Infinity War and Endgame, it was essential to understand how the Avengers could defeat Thanos. He was there when he was needed and he has done amazing things for a man who does not believe in magic at the outset, therefore, it is not difficult to think that in another film, perhaps he could face an opponent with the name of Nightmare and take his .

It is a kind of wonder whether there will be other additions to the suite of Doctor Strange since the MCU has liked used various other heroes and characters in each film, either in person or just by mentioning it, and this may in fact increase the effectiveness of the film a little. When we talk about the magical aspect of the MCU, however, there is not a lot of people known to the average onlooker, but there’s a lot that those who have read the comics know. From Iron Fist to Morgan The Fay, there are many magical beings in the Marvel universe, and Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful, as noted by Sean Aitchison CBR. However, there may be links that are set with several characters such as Ghost Rider, Magik of the New Mutants, and even Loki, who, if you remember well, have perhaps not forgotten the little trick of Strange to make him fall in free fall for half an hour while he talked with his brother Thor at Ragnarok. There are many magical beings against which Strange could fight it, or join, or could simply be yelled at in the following. The likelihood of this depends on which of Raimi and the way in which the construction of the next phase is scheduled to be held, but the hope is of course that the more the idea will be joyful. It is just a bit frustrating that the MCU teases some of the characters, and should then take forever to deliver, but it also ends up making a much better story in the long term because it does not feel so in a hurry.

The fact that Sam Raimi is currently on this project is a reason to feel a lot better about the chances that the next film Doctor Strange has this aspect of horror is necessary, without any insult to Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film and has done a great job, a film MCU loaded horror might need a different key than what it is capable of giving. Raimi was able to show a great talent with the kinds of super-hero and horror, so it’s easy to think that he will be able to merge the two without too much difficulty.