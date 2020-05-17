Sam Smith and Demi Lovato on ” I’m Ready, the music video for their collaboration just came out

A few days ago, Sam Smith has announced pushing back the release of his next album and that’s not all… He even made the decision to change the name of this albuminitially called “To die for”. While waiting to learn more about the output of this project, his collaboration with Demi Lovato “I’m Ready” has just been unveiled and the result is canon ! In an interview to Zane Lowe and Apple Music, Sam Smith has given more details : “It is Abba 2020 version ! It was really fun to do that, I am not taken seriously. I am nervous with this song because it mounts up. And every time I go out in this type of song, it is as if it was the stars in the melody…”

“It sounds almost a bit of musical comedy. (…) With Demi Lovato we’re so inspired by all of this. (…) I think that the purpose of this song is to feel no shame in what you do !” On a background of a sporting competition a little special, the duo offers us a catchy song and effective raffle necessarily the gold medal ! And you meltynautes, what do you think of this clip ? In the rest of the news musical, two other stars of the song are going to make a nice come-back : Billie Eilish and Rosalia prepare a collaboration, and it knows the details !