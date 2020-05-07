Sam Smith and Demi Lovato share a behind-the-scenes of “I’m Ready” – News Sam Smith

Sam Smith passes a strong message in “I’m Ready”

With Jora Frantzis, Sam Smith has been held to represent the community LGBTQ+ with the association The Trevor Project. Founded in 1998, the american organization focuses on the efforts of prevention of suicide in the elderly LGBTQ+.

At the end of this making-off, Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are to take stock of these shooting days. The interpreter of “How Do You Sleep,” confides about this experience with the singer: “it is a dream that became a reality, it is an honour”. For his part, the artist says, if it was to do over again, she foncerait without hesitation “100%”.