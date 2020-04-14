Sam Smith and Demi Lovato tease a collaboration to come

Fans of Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have teasé a collaboration on a new song.

Sunday 12 April, Smith and Lovato have teased the duo to come on the social networks. “YOU’RE READY,” tweeted the crooner on british taguant Lovato. “I AM READY”, replied the singer, attaching a GIF to their initials.

The singers, superstars have not revealed an exact date for the release of the song, but the manager of Lovato, Scooter Braun, has retweeted the exchange, adding: “This week !! #Sam x-a-Half. “

At the end of march, Smith has shared a note on social networksinforming the fans that they repousseraient the release date of may 1st of their third album at a later date, and renommeraient the output, which was originally titled To Die For.

In a statement on Instagram, Smith wrote: “I thought a lot these past few weeks, and I think the title of the album and its release imminent, does not seem to me to be not correct, so I decided to continue working on the album and make changes and additions important “.

“There will be an album this year, I promise!” Smith has written. “But until then, I’ll still release new music in the coming months, this excites me greatly.”

This is not a secret for anyone that Smith and Lovato are big fans of one another. In 2017, Lovato has nailed a cover of “Too Good at Goodbyes” of Smith during a session on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Smith has taken note of the coverage and she congratulated her on the social networks.

“YES @ddlovato ❤️ SAAAAAAANG IT”, he tweeted. Lovato also revealed that she “was longing to work with him.”

On 14 February, Smith released the single “To Die For” and shared an interpretation acoustic of the song with the fans several weeks later. Smith has not confirmed if the former title track remains on the album revised.

