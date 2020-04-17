SAM SMITH AND DEMI LOVATO TO LAUNCH A NEW SINGLE & VIDEO FOR “I’M READY” – JAPANFM

Today, Capitol Records has released the new single by Sam Smith, “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato. The accompanying video was aired as a world premiere earlier in the day on MTV Live, mtvU, MTV International and the iconic billboards of Viacom Times Square. Download / stream “I’m ready” HERE and watch the video HERE.
“I’m Ready” is a slice of perfect pop without shame – a bold statement from the pair that they are willing to be loved. Their voice, emotional soar on a powerful chorus to gospel music and a bass line thrilling. Are the superstars the world have announced their collaboration earlier this week via Instagram.
The video shows Sam-and-a-Half competing in a variety of olympic events – wrestling, diving, synchronised swimming, gymnastics, and race 100 yards – culminating with a medal ceremony as the song reached its peak epic. It was directed by award winning film director Jora Frantzis (Cardi B, Rosalia) and the choreographer of the renowned Sean Bankhead (Normani, Missy Elliot). The casting is outstanding of competitors includes Valentina (James Leyva), k a r (Charis Wilde), Alok (Alok Vaid-Menon), Gigi Goode (Samuel S. Geggie) of season 12 of “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” Shea Diamond (Shagasyia Diamond), and Jeffrey Williams.
“I’m ready” will appear on the third studio album from Smith, which should be out later this year. The single is the first new music that Smith has promised to the fans in this recent announcement of postponement of the album.