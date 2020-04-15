Sam Smith and Demi Lovato together on an adorable photo – Actu Sam Smith

This is a photo that does not pass unnoticed. Thursday, April 9, the interpreter of “To Die For” has shared a shot on social networks. Sam Smith and Demi Lovato appear so entwined and obviously very complicit: “All”commented the british singer.

Very quickly, the publication has elicited many reactions. And for cause, he is without doubt a proof of a future collaboration between the two artists.

And it is indeed a featuring Sam Smith would have intended for his new album, which by the way changed his name. After collaborating with Normani, Calvin Harris or Donna Summer, the singer allegedly called to Demi Lovato.