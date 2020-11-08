SAM SMITH CONGRATULATED ARIANA GRANDE: “I LOVE YOUR NEW MUSIC, AS ALWAYS WONDERFUL!”

Sam Smith wrote a thank you post after the release of his new album “Love Goes”, released on October 30th, the same dayas Ariana Grande ‘s “Positions”.

In the message he also mentioned Ari, congratulating her on the results of the album and the level of the songs.

“What a week! I send so much love to everyone who supported ‘Love Goes’. It’s amazing to have my third album in the world – writes Sam – Congratulations to Ariana Grande … I love your new music, as always amazing! It was a crazy year and a tense week, so I hope ‘Love Goes’ brought you some joy. So happy we can finish on a high note!