Sam Smith & Demi Lovato teasent their collaboration on the networks

The year 2020 will have been marked by the return on the front of the scene of two huge international stars : Sam Smith, and Demi Lovato ! While the first is expected to release his new album in a few weeks, the second was a come-back moving after being absent for several months due to an overdose of narcotic drugs. Friends for many years, the british singer and child star american, could not escape a collaboration together this year. As to whether this title will appear in the album of the performer of Dancing with a Strangerit will still arm themselves with a little patience. In fact, no official information has been transmitted to this topic. And even if the media have noted a few details about a probable collaboration, it is always the assumption. You will not be able to say that you have not been warned !