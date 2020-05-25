Sam Smith duets with Demi Lovato on her future album To Die For ? The index, which sows doubt

While Selena Gomez casts doubt on the fact that she would be ready to stop his career from one moment to the other, another star of the song is determined to bring new sounds to his fans and be a hit ! A few days ago, Sam Smith unveiled by surprise, the original clip and touching “To Die For” before announcing a great news to his audience : British star will be back on the front of the stage with his third album unveiled on the 1st of mayentitled as his latest single “To Die For”. We are promised in the program an album more pop and even more sincere than the first two, as Sam Smith said that he had delivered all his heart and personality in these new songs.

Many fans are wondering now if, on the new opus of Sam Smith, we can find a duet with Demi Lovato ! Several indices sow indeed the doubt… Already in the clip “To Die For”on one of the dummies present in the video is the tag “Half”. Also, on the song number 11 of the future album of the singer, we can find the name of Demi Lovato in the credits of the title. Then, she only composed for him or the two stars have rather worked together to offer a duo inédit ? For the moment, the doubt still hangs, but if it is a true feat, we already can’t wait to hear ! Always on the planet music, Drake and Future have prompted DaBaby and Lil Baby on the remix of “Life is Good”.