SAM SMITH REMINDS US THAT “WE ARE ALL LEARNING” AFTER SHAWN MENDES GETS THE WRONG PRONOUN

“When people use pronouns correctly, it’s a wonderful feeling. I feel safe, I feel happy and I feel completely understood, ” explained Sam Smith a few months ago.

He had previously declared himself non-binary and asked people to use the pronouns they and them.

It can happen to be wrong not respecting this request, perhaps out of habit, and the 28-year-old wanted to emphasize that the important thing is to continue to educate yourself on the subject.

He did this after receiving an apology from Shawn Mendes: the colleague of “Wonder” introduced Sam Smith using an incorrect pronoun and made amends in an Instagram Story.

“Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as ‘him’ during the introduction to the Jingle Ball – wrote the 22-year-old – It absolutely slipped my mind. It won’t happen again … I send you so much love! one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shawn peter raul mendes (@chon.mendes.tomatito)

Sam Smith willingly accepted the apology, again on Instagram: ” We are all learning together – he recalled, adding two heart-shaped emojis – Happy Holidays, all my love “.

A few months ago, the English artist had said that even their mother sometimes makes mistakes and that it is okay to get confused every now and then, just try to correct yourself by understanding the mistake.