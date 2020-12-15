CELEBRITIES

SAM SMITH REMINDS US THAT “WE ARE ALL LEARNING” AFTER SHAWN MENDES GETS THE WRONG PRONOUN

Posted on

“When people use pronouns correctly, it’s a wonderful feeling. I feel safe, I feel happy and I feel completely understood, ” explained Sam Smith a few months ago.

He had previously declared himself non-binary and asked people to use the pronouns they and them.

It can happen to be wrong not respecting this request, perhaps out of habit, and the 28-year-old wanted to emphasize that the important thing is to continue to educate yourself on the subject.

 

He did this after receiving an apology from Shawn Mendes: the colleague of “Wonder” introduced Sam Smith using an incorrect pronoun and made amends in an Instagram Story.

“Oh @samsmith I’m so sorry for referring to you as ‘him’ during the introduction to the Jingle Ball – wrote the 22-year-old – It absolutely slipped my mind. It won’t happen again … I send you so much love! one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. ”

Sam Smith willingly accepted the apology, again on Instagram: ” We are all learning together – he recalled, adding two heart-shaped emojis – Happy Holidays, all my love “.

A few months ago, the English artist had said that even their mother sometimes makes mistakes and that it is okay to get confused every now and then, just try to correct yourself by understanding the mistake.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top