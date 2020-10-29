SAM SMITH REVEALS THAT HE HAD A HAIR TRANSPLANT: “IT’S A SENSITIVE SUBJECT FOR ME”

Sam Smith no longer wants to hide it, courageously opening up to one of his greatest insecurities: hair loss.

In a new interview with Vogue, the “Diamonds” singer revealed that he had a hair transplant after his hairline started to thin a couple of years ago:

” My hair … it was a sensitive subject for me, ” said Sam. ” I haven’t actually talked about it before, so I’m going to talk about it because I feel I have nothing to hide .”

On the advice of her hairdresser, the Grammy-winning artist first did a lot of research on the cosmetic transplant procedure and then decided it was the right solution:

” I had a hair transplant surgery,” says Sam. ” How gorgeous is it? ”

But flowing hair or not, Sam made it clear that self-confidence comes from within:

” It’s nice to have hair, but even if I were bald, I’d still be proud, ” he added. ” Because bald is beautiful .”

Sam first talked about his hair loss in a 2017 interview with the New York Times, explaining that his hair ” started falling out from stress ” after that year’s Oscars ceremony.

Above all, stressing that: ” men need to talk about hair loss ” to combat stigma.

And good Sam!