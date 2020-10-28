Sam Smith reveals when he would like to have children

The 28-year-old artist confessed that he still has many ambitions for his music career, before debuting as ‘mom’.

Sam Smith is already making plans for when he is 35 years old. The singer said that he would like to have children at that age.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show, the 28-year-old artist confessed that he still has many ambitions for his music career, before debuting as ‘mom’.

He, whose last serious relationship was with ’13 Reasons Why ‘actor Brandon Flynn between 2017 and 2018, shared his plans to settle down and start a family.

“I want children. I want all of this. I want to have children. I want to be with children and I want to see them grow up and be with them every day. I want to be a mother. I will definitely do it at some point… I still have ambitions. I try to calm it down all the time and minimize it, but I’m ambitious and would still like to sing to people and do this job. It’s an incredible feeling ”, he justifies.

And the pop star also talked about how hard finding a boyfriend has been for her, admitting that her search for a man in London was ‘exhausting’.

“I’ve been looking everywhere. Honestly, I’ve been on the front line for three years and it’s exhausting, ”he confesses.